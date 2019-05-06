Mueller 'should not testify' before Congress, says Donald Trump

Hours after a confirmed that the US House is scheduled to hear on May 15, on Sunday said that "should not testify" before on his investigation's findings.

"After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents - all culminating in a more than 400 page 'Report' showing NO COLLUSION - why would the Democrats in now need to testify," Trump wrote on his official handle.

The US went on to say, "Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. should not testify. No redos for the Dems!"

The House has proposed a date of May 15 for Mueller to testify on his investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016

The matter pertains to Mueller being discontented earlier with over his handling of the investigation report, saying that he failed to "fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of his investigations' findings.

Barr defended his handling of the case during a contentious Senate hearing last week. He repeatedly denied accusations and insinuations by Democrats that he had lied or misrepresented anything.

