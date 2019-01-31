Sabrimala violence second disaster after floods: Thomas Isaac

Finance Minister on Thursday described the violence over the entry into Temple as the "second disaster" following the devastating floods in the state.

"Rebuilding after the floods is a challenge before us. After floods, violence was the second disaster in the state. Lakhs of women came out on the streets to say they are equal and not unholy," Isaac said while presenting the state budget in the assembly.

His statement comes after the (TDB) that manages the Temple, reportedly sought financial help from the government.

This comes after the had dismissed urgent hearing of pleas seeking review of the judgment allowing women of all ages to enter in Kerala's Sabarimala.

Reportedly, over 50 review petitions have been filed against the earlier decision of the apex court given on September 28, 2018, which lifted the ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the premises of Sabarimala.

Following the decision of the top court, and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests challenging the verdict. As many as 3505 protesters have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out in the state, while around 529 cases have been registered across the state.

