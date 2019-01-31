Woman urges EAM Sushma Swaraj to rescue her two sisters trafficked to Oman

A woman from has appealed to to rescue her two sisters who she alleged were trafficked to and were being tortured and sexually harassed there.

speaking to ANI said: "I have two sisters- and Our financial condition is not good. An agent approached my sisters and offered them Housekeeping job in with a salary of Rs. 25,000 per month to each of them."

According to Naseem, her sisters left for on January 1, 2019.

She added, "When they reached Oman, they were taken to a remote place Salala. There was no housekeeping job. The agent in Oman has kept my sisters in his office and locked them inside. The agent is sending them to two-three places in a week and making them work at different residences."

"The agent is not paying any salary and not providing and water. They are being tortured, harassed and beaten. The agent is also sexually harassing my sisters. He is not allowing my sisters to contact us," Naseem said.

She alleged that the local was not responding to her query.

"I would like to request EAM to rescue my two sisters from there and ensure they come back to India," Naseem said.

