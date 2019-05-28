Let's not indulge in speculation: Congress on Rahul's resignation

Urging people not to indulge in speculation, on Tuesday said the Working Committee (CWC) has rejected Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the party president's post and that "is the only realty".

"I don't think we should speculate. has already explained that Rahul is not resigning... And it should rest there and we should not speculate. Let's not indulge in any speculation," said

When a said that Rahul had rejected the resolution, Khera dismissed it saying, "Maybe you know better than me."

Rahul had offered to step down from the party post at the meeting held last Saturday, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, Rahul's offer of resignation was unanimously rejected by the

Sources said that despite senior leaders making serious attempts to convince him to rethink his decision, Rahul is unfazed.

Earlier in the day Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan arrived at Rahul's residence.

Congress and party in-charge KC Venugopal were also present at his residence.

Along with Congress leaders, UPA ally DMK too batted for the continuance of Rahul as the Earlier in the day, MK telephoned Rahul and urged him to continue in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)