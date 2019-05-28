Gurugram skullcap incident: No mention of 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in FIR

on Tuesday said there was no mention of ' Ram' and ' ki Jai' in the FIR filed in a case where a Muslim man was allegedly attacked for wearing a traditional skull cap while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in area here.

Addressing a press conference here, Gurugram of Police appealed people to not sensationalise the incident and said: "It is a criminal incident which has no religion. Also, there was no mention of slogans like ' ki Jai' and ' Ram'. So far no fringe group has claimed the responsibility of the attack. It appears like a torture case."

This comes in contradict to Mohammad Barkat Alam's claim who had alleged that he was asked to chant ' Ram' and ' Ki Jai' by five to six men who cornered him on May 25 and hurled abuses.

He had also claimed that the men abused him saying nobody was allowed to wear a skullcap in the area and one of them slapped him.

The Police said Barkat sustained minor injuries in the incident and he has been examined by the doctors.

Akil quoted Barkat's statement saying that he was chased by two men, who asked him to remove his cap stating that he cannot wear a skullcap in the area.

"We have received a CCTV footage of the incident, which shows that one removed Barkat's cap from his head while the main culprit threw something at him. We are trying to identify men seen in the footage," Police said.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

has formed various teams to investigate the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)