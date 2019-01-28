SAG Award 2019: Glenn Close wins best actress for 'The Wife'

-
Glenn Close took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a film for her work in 'The Wife.'
After accepting the award, Close said, "Oh my gosh, I am so proud to be in this union," wrote The Hollywood Reporter.
The actress beat out fellow nominees Emily Blunt for 'Mary Poppins Returns', Olivia Colman for 'The Favourite', Lady Gaga for 'A Star is Born' and Melissa McCarthy for 'Can You Forgive Me?'
Close went on to thank her fellow nominees and added, "I think of all the fellow actors sitting in the room who haven't had the chances we've had and I salute you with this."
Close went on to say, "One of the most powerful things we have as human beings are two eyes looking into two eyes, and film is the art form that allows us to explore that."
Close also thanked the "incredible" crew and cast. "To the beautiful Jonathan Pryce, a magnificent collaborator."
'The Wife' centres on Joan Castleman, the wife of a critically acclaimed and best-selling novelist, who may or may not have been secretly writing his books for him.
