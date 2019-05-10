PVR Q4 profit moves up 78 pc to Rs 47 crore

Multiplex said on Friday its consolidated profit after tax was Rs 47 crore during Q4 of 2018-19 as compared to Rs 26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, marking a growth of 78 per cent.

The company's revenue increased 43 per cent to Rs 846 crore from Rs 592 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 66 per cent to Rs 169 crore as against Rs 102 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues for the financial year ending March 31 were Rs 3,119 crore as compared to Rs 2,365 crore during FY 18, witnessing a growth of 32 per cent.

Consolidated EBITDA was up 43 per cent at Rs 619 crore as against Rs 433 in the previous year. Profit after tax jumped 47 per cent to Rs 184 crore as compared to Rs 125 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

"We crossed the landmark of 750 screens and served almost 100 million patrons, a feat which placed us among top 10 cinema chains globally in terms of admits," said

"The year also saw one of the best box office performances with movies across genre attracting customers to the cinema."

Bijli said the recent reduction of Goods and Services Tax rate on movie tickets above Rs 100 from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, and for movie tickets below Rs 100 from 18 per cent to 12 per cent will further make this experience accessible to a larger population.

During the current financial year, PVR has added 138 screens. This also included screen additions made by the company on the acquisition of to strengthen its presence as the country's leading cinema exhibitor.

