Loan against property by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited aids financial planning

Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100 per of Finance Limited, one of India's leading financial services company, offers customer-friendly features and attractive benefits in their loan against property (LAP) offering.

Features like high-value and customized loans at competitive interest rates, flexible loan repayment tenure, online account management, quick and easy loan application and disbursal in just 4 days, are some of the key features that make BHFL's Loan Against Property one of the top picks in the industry.

BHFL's Loan against Property is the safest fit to help the customer deal with planned and unplanned financial circumstances. Under loan against property, the company offers high-value and customized loans to salaried individuals as well as different categories of self-employed personnel's like entrepreneurs, or consultants.

Some of the key features and valuable benefits of BHFL's Loan against Property are:

Provision of High-Valued Loans at affordable interest rates is one of the significant features of BHFL's loan against property. Salaried individuals can access high amount loans of up to Rs 1 Cr and the self- employed can apply and be approved of loans as high as Rs 3.5 Cr through BHFL.

Flexible tenure is another key component that adds to the convenience of the entire loan journey. Tenure options ranging from 2 to 20 years for loan repayment are available to suit a salaried individual's convenience and capacity. The self-employed can choose tenure of up to 18 years to pay off their loan. The customer can even part-prepay or completely prepay a loan anytime at marginal charges.

If someone has an existing property loan and chooses to transfer it to BHFL's loan against property, the easy balance transfer facility offered by BHFL can enable an easy transfer of the existing loan against property to BHFL with minimal documentation, quick processing, and a high-value top-up loan.

The Flexi hybrid feature is an interesting, smart and customer friendly feature by BHFL. It allows the customer to borrow and pay interest only on the amount utilized. It helps one to manage finances smartly and effectively along with the option of paying interest-only

Simple eligibility criteria, minimum documentation and convenient customer door service make the loan application and disbursal process with BHFL extremely easy and hassle-free. One can avail a loan against property from BHFL as quickly as in 4 days.

The convenient feature allows the customer to access loan details as per his convenience and without any location constraint through Experia - the With like loan against property eligibility calculator and loan against property EMI calculator, the customers can apply for the fastest loan against property and manage it thoroughly.

