Thierry Henry sacked as Monaco coach, replaced by Leonardo Jardim

Just three months after his appointment, Arsenal legend has been sacked as the of FC and is replaced by club's former Leonardo

The sacking came after the team's disappointing run under Henry as they won just five wins in all the competitions.

Confirming his departure from the club, the French said that he enjoyed his journey with the club and that the team is ready to "go on a winning run and fulfil its full potential".

"It is with great sadness that I part company with AS Despite the struggles and difficulties that we encountered along my short journey, I have still thoroughly enjoyed my time at this wonderful Club. My ambition and philosophy from the day I joined will always be that the CLUB comes first," official statement of Henry read.

"I strongly believe in this squad of players and that the team with all the recent new signings is now in a better shape to tackle the second part of the season and to go on a winning run and fulfil its full potential," the statement continued.

Henry further hoped that new would take the team to new heights.

"I sincerely hope that my successor will now take AS onto greater strengths and I wish them all the success for the future starting with a win in Dijon and then lifting the Cup and getting us back into Europe!" Henry said.

expressed gratitude towards the services of Henry while adding that "due to a very unfavourable mix of circumstances" the former could not lead the team.

" is a legend but due to a very unfavourable mix of circumstances, including, above all, to our players, hampered him from quickly and effectively leading the team out of the crisis," Vadim said.

"I want to express my gratitude to for accepting this challenge and trying to lead the team of his former Club during such a difficult period. He would have probably needed more time to implement his plans. From our perspective, unfortunately, we do not have this time. We need to act without delay. Therefore, we have made a decision to end our partnership with Thierry Henry," he added.

On Jardim's appointment, the said, "Leonardo Jardim's time at AS Monaco, as I said when he departed, would be remembered as one of the brightest chapters in the Club's history. Today we realize that the story of Leonardo at the Club did not end as it was meant to. Leonardo should have been given an opportunity to continue his job."

"We approached with a proposal to return to AS Monaco, where he had already achieved excellent results over the course of four seasons. We have signed a contract for two and a half years," he added.

Henry had succeeded Jardim to take up his first ever coaching role with Monaco where he had started his professional career.

