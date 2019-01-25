Uncapped Sipamla named in proteas squad for Pak T20I series

have included uncapped teenage bowler in the team as they announced a 14-member squad for their upcoming three-match T20 series against

The 20-year-old, who plays for Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League, had impressed the selectors with figures of 13 wickets in nine games during the inaugural edition of the tournament, last year.

"Lutho made a very good impression in the (MSL) which is making a big contribution to our talent pipeline in helping to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket," Sport24 quoted (CSA) convener of selectors Linda Zondi, as saying.

Other players to be included in the team include Rassie van der Dussen, and Reeza Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, and All of them have had an impressive run in the MSL resulting in their selection for the national squad.

and are slated to play a three-match T20 series from February 1 to 6.

Following is the full South African T20 squad for the series:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla,

