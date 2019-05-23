Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities congratulates PM Modi

A string of Bollywood personalities including Salman Khan, and greeted for leading the ruling BJP to a landslide massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for a second term for him at the Centre.

Praising the over the decisive victory, wrote on his handle, "Many congratulations Hon. narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger "

[{42b946d4-141e-4cbb-b9a2-3acfa71d826e:intradmin/Salman_hUzP5hU.JPG}]

Twinkle Khanna, who recently made news after she took an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation session in Kedarnath caves, congratulated BJP on its "Sweeping victory."

"Congratulations to Prime Minister and BJP on their sweeping victory. Democracy must always be celebrated. Here's to our that I hope becomes synonymous with inclusivity, harmony and development #Election2019Results," she tweeted.

[{0374019d-a7ba-451b-90a4-81c77d4dc666:intradmin/TwinkleTweet_May23.JPG}]

who recently came back from celebrated the victory by making chai and pakodas. Her sister, took to her account to share a picture of kangana preparing pakodas in kitchen and wrote, "Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for narendramodi Ji's win #JaiHind #JaiBharat"

[{e3299a37-ce8c-4742-ae0d-1b9b4a0703c9:intradmin/kangana_CoSOeWS.JPG}]

Wishing PM Modi, posted a picture of the him performing yoga and wrote, "Dekha Yoga se hi hoga! Isse kehtey hai. Bhoomi Bhanjan election Pradarshan! Bahut Bahut badhaai aapko @narendramodi ji . Aapko mera saashtaang dandvat pranaam #ModiTsunami"

[{b4ee8d42-838b-4603-9c30-5008941b7a95:intradmin/Shilpa.JPG}]

Singer and too wished the PM through "Congratulations narendramodi ji. The country loves you and they have shown it in the way of their votes :) May we all, together, drive our country towards success and fulfilment," wrote the

[{924109a8-b8b5-4cd3-a6ed-10c82c35540a:intradmin/parineeti.JPG}]

Expressing her happiness over PM victory, actor wrote on social media, " has decided its future...Congratulations narendramodi sir #jaihind"

[{0d03c43b-2dfa-403a-9817-2a79c5b5232f:intradmin/bhmi.JPG}]

Praising the decision made by people of India, wrote, "What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP."

[{3a3030a3-76de-460c-ad48-9f3815628b6f:intradmin/azmi.JPG}]

Actor also took to his handle to share a victorious remark. He wrote, "Brilliant landslide victory. NDA is the people's first choice once more, by margins. Dear Prime Minister @PM_Narendermodi the belief of this nation, it's hopes are in your hands, unprecedented. Congratulations and best wishes in taking our nation forward. The foundation is laid."

[{d6bb39f8-9ccb-444f-bfa5-32438e33ebe0:intradmin/arjun_itjSQQy.JPG}]

Singer-actor extended his greetings through and said, "Respected narendramodi ji, many good wishes on the occasion of India's reinstatement by the countrymen. Jai Hind"

[{bad96634-f62b-4fe0-906c-0757606eff86:intradmin/Aayushman.JPG}]

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

