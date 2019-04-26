Salman Khurshid downplays FIR filed against him for insulting UP CM

-
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday downplayed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him for allegedly insulting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"Now the BJP is so frightened that they have filed an FIR against me. They have filed an FIR because told someone (Yogi Adityanath) that I am his father...I challenge those who have filed the FIR. How many lawyers of the Supreme Court do we have to answer? The FIR will be answered, I will answer the FIR... Tell them, tell the Supreme Court that, in front of it I will destroy the FIR's in pieces," Congress party's Farrukhabad candidate Khurshid said while addressing a public gathering here.
As per reports, Khurshid is facing an FIR by Raydeepchandra, VSP's state media in-charge in Uttar Pradesh' Farrukhabad on April 23 for allegedly calling himself "baap" of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and hurting 'religious sentiments'.
"Whom does Yogi want to fight? I am happy Yogi wants to debate with me. I want to tell him that he can debate about the matter anywhere with me, even in a Gaushala, to know if the cow supports him or not," the Congress leader had said.
Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, elections have been held for 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Farrukhabad parliamentary constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase - on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
