Salman Khurshid downplays FIR filed against him for insulting UP CM

Senior on Friday downplayed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him for Chief Minister

"Now the BJP is so frightened that they have filed an FIR against me. They have filed an FIR because told someone (Yogi Adityanath) that I am his father...I challenge those who have filed the FIR. How many lawyers of the do we have to answer? The FIR will be answered, I will answer the FIR... Tell them, tell the that, in front of it I will destroy the FIR's in pieces," party's Farrukhabad candidate Khurshid said while addressing a public gathering here.

As per reports, Khurshid is facing an FIR by Raydeepchandra, VSP's in Uttar Pradesh' Farrukhabad on April 23 for allegedly calling himself "baap" of Chief Minister and hurting 'religious sentiments'.

"Whom does Yogi want to fight? I am happy Yogi wants to debate with me. I want to tell him that he can debate about the matter anywhere with me, even in a Gaushala, to know if the cow supports him or not," the had said.

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, elections have been held for 26 seats in the state.

Farrukhabad parliamentary constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase - on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

