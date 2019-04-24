Salman shares teaser of 'Bharat' song 'Slow Motion'

Even as his fans eagerly await the release of 'Bharat', treated them with a teaser of the film's first song, 'Slow Motion'.

Sharing the twenty second teaser on Twitter, the wrote: "Life slow-motion mein jaane wali hai (Life is going to move into slow-motion)."

The teaser, which appears to be an item number, features Salman and sashaying to a groovy beat.

The song will see the light of the day tomorrow.

Salman has been sharing his looks from the film from time to time, keeping his fans hooked for more. The recently released trailer of the film showcases (the character played by Salman) in five different avatars in his life starting from 1964 to 2010.

One of the biggest releases of the year, 'Bharat' is being helmed by The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, and

is playing the female protagonist in the film which also features Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, and in pivotal roles. is essaying the role of Salman's father.

Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The film is set for a June 5 release on Eid.

