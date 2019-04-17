Sandra Oh, Taylor Swift among Time's 100 most influential people

Time released its 2019 list of the 100 most influential people in the world on Wednesday.
Singer Taylor Swift and actor Sandra Oh have been named as two of Time's 100 most influential people of this year and appear on the publication's covers.
Apart from Taylor and Sandra, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Emilia Clarke, Lady Gaga, Brie Larson, Dwayne Johnson, Regina King, and BTS were just a few of the superstars to make the popular list, reported E! News.
Mahershala Ali, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Ryan Murphy, Khalid, Gayle King, Richard Madden, and Hasan Minhaj also received the special recognition.
The coveted list didn't just comprise of the celebrities but also included figures from the political world including Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Donald Trump.
A few athletes also made it to the list including LeBron James, Alex Morgan, and Tiger Woods to name a few.
In addition, executives like Disney's Bob Iger and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg were some of the named honourees as well as activists like Greta Thunberg.
A few fashion leaders also received the recognition including Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress.
Several celebrities also wrote profiles about the honourees. For instance, Shawn Mendes penned a piece about Taylor, and Leonardo DiCaprio wrote about Jane Goodall.
"Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feels they can do anything. It's so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it's that," the 'Stitches' singer wrote.
Priyanka Chopra also wrote a profile about lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, and Justin Timberlake wrote a bit for Tiger Woods.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU