Sam Pitroda lauds teachers' campaign against PM Modi's statement on Rajiv Gandhi

Indian Overseas on Tuesday lauded the signature campaign of around 200 teachers who came out to condemn Narendra Modi's controversial statement against former

"I salute the 200 teachers from and other places who are concerned about our education and future. They set the tone for values, character and courage. I am delighted that they all came together and signed a paper which condemns what PM is saying about former PM Rajiv Gandhi," he said.

"I appreciate their support and I want other people to come out and speak. Freedom of expression has been curtailed in Democracy has been hijacked. It's a shame that PM Modi would use late PM as an instrument for votes. He also used Rahul Gandhi's nationality for the same purpose," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Pitroda slammed the BJP and said, "They are looking for 'jumlas'. They are looking to divert the attention of the people from real issues - jobs, smart cities etc. But they have nothing to show and that's why they want to hide behind fake allegations."

Last week, the Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, had said, "Your (Rahul Gandhi) father (Rajiv Gandhi) was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1."

Following Prime Minister's remark, on Sunday hit back at saying, "Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Rahul tweeted in response to Modi's remark that "Rajiv Gandhi's life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1.'"

Prime Minister had on Monday tossed an open debate challenge to the and asked it to fight the remaining phases of Lok Sabha elections on the issue of self-respect of the 'Bofors accused' Prime Minister's name.

"If you have guts, let's fight the elections in where thousands of people in in his name. What did the then Prime Minister do will come in front of everyone," he asked.

Five phases of elections are now over with two phases remaining on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes would take place on May 23.

