Sambit Patra loses to BJD's Pinaki Mishra in Puri

In what is one of the biggest upsets for the BJP, party spokesperson Sambit Patra has lost Puri parliamentary constituency to the BJD's Pinaki Mishra.

Patra was defeated by Mishra by a margin of 11,700 votes.

It is worth noting that even during the 2009 and 2014 elections, Mishra had won Puri seat without much of a fight.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of over 8,000 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgender.

