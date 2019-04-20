Sandesh Jhingan extends contract with Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan has signed a new contract with the club, extending his term for at least three more seasons.
Since the inception of the club in 2014, Jhingan has been an integral part of the club and was named skipper of the side just before the start of the fourth season in 2017.
"I'm staying home. This club, the fans and the state itself have given me a lot. It has helped me be who I am today. So I am delighted to have extended my time at the club," Goal.com quoted Jhingan, as saying.
Viren D'Silva, Kerala Blasters CEO eulogised the 25-year old by calling him hungry and determined.
"Sandesh is as hungry and determined as he was when he debuted for Kerala Blasters five years ago. The club shares his ethos to work hard and leave nothing to chance," he said.
"In Sandesh's own words, he says there is some unfinished business here at Kerala Blasters. Let's win some trophies together for Kerala," said D'Silva.
So far, Jhingan has given 78 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances for the club, most by any player in a Kerala jersey.
Moreover, Blasters have already signed goalkeepers Lovepreet Singh and Bilal Khan from Indian Arrows and Real Kashmir FC respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU