Scale of 'Sacred Games 2' huge: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj is set to return as the mysterious Guruji in the second season of "Sacred Games" and the says the scale of the is huge.

Guruji will play a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the highly anticipated season, which was shot in and overseas.

When asked about season two of the show, Pankaj told PTI, "As an actor, I can't talk in detail about the show. I've been asked not to. But yes, I can definitely say that the scale of the show is huge this time.

"The writing is fantastic and the show will be very interesting."



The first season of Netflix's first original was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. It featured and in the lead.

The sophomore season of the series, based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, will pick up from pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai, the streaming giant said in a press release.

will next be seen in "Luka Chuppi" which is scheduled to be released Friday.

