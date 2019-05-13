Saudi Arabia says its 2 oil tankers damaged in sabotage attacks

on Monday said that its two have been damaged in sabotaged attacks off the coast of the UAE. However, it yet to ascertain who the perpetrators of the strikes are.

"Two Saudi were sabotaged off the coast of the UAE in attacks that caused 'significant damage' to the vessels, while on their way to cross into the Arabian Gulf," quoted Khalid Al Falih, as saying.

Al Falih has confirmed that the incident didn't cause any casualties or

"Fortunately, the attack did not lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels", the oil-rich kingdom's added.

Condemning the attack, the said that it "aims to undermine the freedom of maritime navigation, and the security of to consumers all over the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)