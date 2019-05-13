Saudi Arabia says its 2 oil tankers damaged in sabotage attacks

-
Saudi Arabia on Monday said that its two oil tankers have been damaged in sabotaged attacks off the coast of the UAE. However, it yet to ascertain who the perpetrators of the strikes are.
"Two Saudi oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the UAE in attacks that caused 'significant damage' to the vessels, while on their way to cross into the Arabian Gulf," Khaleej Times quoted energy minister Khalid Al Falih, as saying.
Al Falih has confirmed that the incident didn't cause any casualties or oil spill.
"Fortunately, the attack did not lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels", the oil-rich kingdom's energy minister added.
Condemning the attack, the minister said that it "aims to undermine the freedom of maritime navigation, and the security of oil supplies to consumers all over the world.
