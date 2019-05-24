Saudi King makes congratulatory phone call to PM Modi

Lauding on his electoral performance, Saudi gave a congratulatory phone call to the Indian leader on Friday.

This comes as the BJP and its allies won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a resounding mandate, paving way for PM Modi to continue for a second term.

Saudi also extended his greetings to PM Modi on Friday.

Thanking the two leaders, PM Modi tweeted: "Thank you, Your Majesty @KingSalman and Your Highness for heartfelt greetings. cherishes deep-rooted and multi-faceted ties with the Kingdom. Look forward to further enhancing our relations for the benefit of our citizens."

Wishes have been pouring in for the BJP stalwart ever since it became clear that the party along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the latest Indian

