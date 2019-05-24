Pakistan: 1 dead in Quetta mosque blast

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured after a blast rocked a mosque in Balochistan's capital Quetta.
The attack took place at Rehmania mosque situated in the city's Pashtoonabad area when worshippers were offering their Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramzan.
The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation.
No terror group has claimed responsibility so far.
Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani directed authorities to submit a report.
The attack comes more than a week after five people were killed when terrorists stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
