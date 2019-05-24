JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

S Korea to hold new civilian-military exercise next week

BJP's ideology supported by people across India: Pragya Singh Thakur
Business Standard

Pakistan: 1 dead in Quetta mosque blast

ANI  |  Asia 

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured after a blast rocked a mosque in Balochistan's capital Quetta.

The attack took place at Rehmania mosque situated in the city's Pashtoonabad area when worshippers were offering their Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramzan.

The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation.

No terror group has claimed responsibility so far.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani directed authorities to submit a report.

The attack comes more than a week after five people were killed when terrorists stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements