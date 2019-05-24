Pakistan: 1 dead in Quetta mosque blast

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured after a blast rocked a mosque in Balochistan's capital

The attack took place at situated in the city's Pashtoonabad area when worshippers were offering their Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramzan.

The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation.

No terror group has claimed responsibility so far.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister directed authorities to submit a report.

The attack comes more than a week after five people were killed when terrorists stormed the in Gwadar.

