SC declines to hear lawyer's plea on senior advocate designation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to all the high courts to modify their guidelines so that advocates with a minimum 10-years of practice can apply for the senior advocate's designation.

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, complained of inconsistencies in the guidelines framed by various high courts for the designation of lawyers as senior advocates.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose refused to entertain the plea.

