SC fixes August 6 for disposing Ahmed Patel's plea challenging rival RS candidate's petition

Supreme Court has fixed August 6 as the date for final disposal of a petition filed by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, challenging the election petition moved in Gujarat High Court by his rival BJP leader, Balwant Singh Rajput.

Rajput had contested against Patel for Rajya Sabha in 2017 and lost after a bitter fight.

Rajput has accused Patel of bribing legislators for votes.

A three-judge bench of Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Deepak Gupta, fixed Patel's petition for August 6, for final disposal of the case.

On January 3, this year, the Apex Court had ordered Patel to face the trial with respect to his election to the Rajya Sabha in 2017 which has been challenged by his rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Balwant Singh Rajput.

Patel had moved the Supreme Court and challenged the Gujarat state High Court order, which had dismissed his plea questioning the maintainability of Rajput's election petition.

