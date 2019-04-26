Seeking second term in office, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi LS seat

on Friday filed nomination to fight the polls from Varanasi- the parliamentary constituency from where he won the 2014

Varanasi, earlier known as Banaras, will vote in the last phase of the seven-phase elections on May 19.

Almost all prominent leaders of the BJP, as well as members of the (NDA) and North-East (NEDA), accompanied Modi.

Amit Shah, Union Ministers-Nitin Gadkari, and Sushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam, Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Thambidurai, chief Parkash Singh Badal, and other top leaders extended their support to Modi as he filed his nomination papers.

Modi is seeking a second term in office from Varanasi, a parliamentary seat he won in 2014, defeating (AAP) convenor and by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Modi stormed to power in 2014 with BJP winning 282 of the Lok Sabha's 543 constituencies. The BJP won an absolute majority in 2014, reducing the then-ruling to a miserly 44 seats.

During the 2014 general elections, Modi had contested and won from in as well as from but retained the latter after trouncing convenor with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

A day before filing nomination Modi on Thursday held a roadshow and performed Ganga aarti in

The began the mega roadshow after paying tributes to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya's statue outside The rally, spanning over six kilometres, passed through Lanka and Madanpura areas of the city and came to an end at the famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Immersed in devotion, Modi listened to hymns performed on the of and later performed Aarti at the ghat of the holy river.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

