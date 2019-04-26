PM expresses gratitude to people of Kashi, urges them to vote in huge number

After filing his nomination from parliamentary constituency, on Friday expressed gratitude to people of temple city for blessing him even after five years and urged voters to cast vote on the polling day.

"I thank residents of for their support. Thankful for the love I got. I deeply express gratitude towards people of Kashi. They have again blessed me after five years. Such a grand roadshow yesterday was possible only in Kashi. I urge all the voters to cast their respective votes. Come out and vote in huge numbers," Modi told reporters here.

The also urged people to not believe anyone who discourages them from exercising their franchise.

He added, "Some are making an atmosphere that Modi has already won, so it would be fine if you don't cast your vote. I request you all to not fall for it. Voting is your right, this is a festival of democracy, one should vote to make democracy stronger. I urge all the people not to believe them and to come out and vote. People should vote in large numbers to make the country strong."

Modi filed his nomination to fight the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from the parliamentary constituency, the seat from where he handsomely won the 2014

Varanasi, earlier known as Banaras, will vote in the last phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

Almost all prominent leaders of the BJP, as well as members of the (NDA) and North-East (NEDA), were present with Modi.

Modi is seeking a second term in office from Varanasi, a parliamentary seat he won in 2014, defeating (AAP) convenor and by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Modi stormed to power in 2014 with winning 282 of the Lok Sabha's 543 constituencies. The BJP won an absolute majority in 2014, reducing the then-ruling to a miserly 44 seats.

A day before filing nomination Modi on Thursday held a roadshow and performed Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

The began the mega roadshow after paying tributes to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya's statue outside The rally, spanning over six kilometers, passed through Lanka and Madanpura areas of the city and came to an end at the famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Immersed in devotion, Modi listened to hymns performed on the of and later performed Aarti at the ghat of the holy river.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

