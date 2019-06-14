SC refuses urgent hearing on PIL seeking re-polling with ballot papers

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear next week plea seeking prosecution of voters indulging in poll fraud
Indian Polity, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 2019 General Lok Sabha Elections
Congress urges Supreme Court to reconsider its order on EVM-VVPAT slips matching
SC seeks ECI, Centre's response over plea seeking decriminalisation of complaints regarding EVM malfunction
16,000 Mumbai cops to cast postal ballot
-
The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking the top court's direction to conduct fresh Lok Sabha polls using ballot paper.
A vacation bench of the apex court presided by Justices Ajay Rastogi and Surya Kant denied an urgent hearing on the PIL filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma and asked him to approach the registrar for redressal of his prayers.
Sharma had on Thursday knocked the doors of the top court seeking its direction to conduct fresh Lok Sabha polls using ballot papers.
In his petition, Sharma claimed that as per the Representation of Peoples (RP) Act, the elections can only be held using ballot papers, and it cannot use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for conducting the polls.
The petitioner sought a direction for cancellation of the recently held Lok Sabha polls saying the Election Commission did not have the power to hold elections using EVMs.
In December last year, the top court had slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sharma for filing a frivolous petition.
Sharma had filed a PIL seeking action against then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and alleged that he wanted to "plunder" the capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to waive off loans to certain companies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU