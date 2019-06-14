SC refuses urgent hearing on PIL seeking re-polling with ballot papers

The on Friday refused urgent hearing on a seeking the top court's direction to conduct fresh polls using paper.

A vacation bench of the apex court presided by Justices and denied an urgent hearing on the PIL filed by Manohar Lal Sharma and asked him to approach the for redressal of his prayers.

Sharma had on Thursday knocked the doors of the top court seeking its direction to conduct fresh polls using papers.

In his petition, Sharma claimed that as per the Representation of Peoples (RP) Act, the can only be held using papers, and it cannot use Machines (EVMs) for conducting the polls.

The petitioner sought a direction for cancellation of the recently held polls saying the did not have the power to hold using EVMs.

In December last year, the top court had slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sharma for filing a frivolous petition.

Sharma had filed a PIL seeking action against then and alleged that he wanted to "plunder" the capital reserve of the (RBI) to waive off loans to certain companies.

