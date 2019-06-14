Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal visit Tirupati Balaji temple

-
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple here on Friday.
Goyal was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Industries, Commerce and IT M Gautam Reddy.
This is the first time Goyal is visiting the age-old shrine after assuming charge in the new Narendra Modi government.
Meanwhile, Meghwal visited the temple along with his family members at VIP break darshan time. After darshan, TTD officials offered 'prasadam' to the minister.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the temple after returning from his first foreign visit from the Maldives and Sri Lanka in his second term at the helm.
