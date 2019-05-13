SC to hear on May 17 plea against Delhi HC order on IAS, IPS officers' cadre allocation

The on Monday decided to hear on Friday a plea challenging the order of the quashing cadre allocation of (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS) officers of 2018 batch.

The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of Justices and which agreed to hear the petition filed by the (UoI) challenging the high court's verdict.

Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the vacation bench that the high court has asked the government to carry out the entire allocation afresh.

He contended that the recruits have already undergone training and were to join their respective cadres from May 10.

The high court's order had come on four petitions filed by the officers of the 2018 batch challenging the Centre's notification allocating cadres to candidates of the on the basis of the results of the Civil Services Examination, 2017.

The petitioners had contended that higher-ranking candidates of the 2017 examination were denied allocation to cadres for which they had given their preference while the ones with lower ranks were allotted cadres of their choice.

