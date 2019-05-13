President Kovind pays tribute to former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on his birth anniversary

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind paid homage on Monday to his late predecessor Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on his 114th birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhawan here.
"The President, officers and staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed," according to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Ali Ahmed was the fifth President of India from 1974 to 1977 and also the second President of the country to die in office after Zakir Hussain.
He issued the proclamation of emergency in 1975 by signing the papers after a meeting with Indira Gandhi the same day.
Ali Ahmed participated in the freedom struggle of India with an active role in the Quit India Movement against the British rule in 1942.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU