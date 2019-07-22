SC to hear plea on Bombay HC Justice Akil Kureshi elevation on August 2

The Supreme Court on Monday posted for August 2, the hearing in a plea seeking direction to the Central government to implement the SC Collegium's recommendation to appoint Bombay High Court's Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose was hearing the plea filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association contending the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court earlier this year.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, told the apex court that the matter is under consideration of the Centre and sought two weeks time to file a response.

The court had, on July 15, agreed to hear the plea and asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to know the stand of the government.

"Kureshi was appointed as a judge of Gujarat High Court in 2004 and was functioning as acting Chief Justice of High Court when he was transferred to Bombay High Court in November 2018," the advocates' association had said.

