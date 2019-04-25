ScanSnap iX1500 - A more efficient and smarter way to work

India Private Limited introduces scanner, a new personal document scanner designed to offer SMEs and small teams, a smarter way to work.

The model comes with that enables users to carry out pre-programmed scans with the touch of a button. It's designed for intuitive and simple usage, a stress-free operation for all users in both and personal environments.

"From the one-touch scanning to the that automatically sorts and processes documents, the has been designed to help small businesses and individual users work more efficiently", said FIPL's of Division for Imaging Products Group, Hirotoshi Kakegawa.

Key features:

An optimized user experience that keeps evolving

The iX1500 builds upon ScanSnap's "One Button Simplicity". It takes efficiency to a new level and constantly evolves to satisfy user preferences with various automation functions.

* Intuitive usage with simple operation

Complete processes from scanning to data utilization with just "one touch" of the ScanSnap Series' first 4.3-inch touch screen. Performing basic tasks such as setup and configuration, checking scanning statuses, and choosing save-to destinations with the touch screen is easy, even for first-time users. Users can scan with pre-configured profiles that can be optimized for each user's workflow. With the iX1500, repetitive tasks such as sorting, saving, organizing, and connecting scanned data with other applications have been made very user-friendly.

Just one stop for productivity

Users can now easily manage, edit, and utilize various types of scanned paper with the all-new ScanSnap Home*1. By combining your favourite ScanSnap software*2 functions into a single application, it enables you to organize your documents, cards, receipts, photos, and much more.

* Refined and advanced software for total document management

offers excellent functions to organize and search through your data by enabling the creation of folders, tags, and keywords. You can now find the information you need easier than before.

* Perfect match for your preferences

The iX1500 automatically names and suggests titles for your scanned paper based on content and preset naming conventions. Suggestion accuracy is improved; the more titles are repeatedly edited, enabling users to avoid spending time on repetitive corrections. Corrections made to company names attributed to scanned cards, for instance, are reflected on successive scans with the same attributed company.

More refined usability for every user

* Refined and aesthetic form

The iX1500's adaptable and aesthetic design enables it to blend into any space, so it can be kept where it is used the most, such as your office.

* Functionality for stress-free operation

The iX1500 enables smooth and fast scanning crucial for comfortable operation.

* Scans 30 sheets/minute in a colour-duplex mode

* Boots within seconds of opening the cover with Fast Startup

* Easily scan business cards and long receipts that tend to curl, with the Receipt Guide

* Scans unconventional documents*3 with Manual Scan

* Cleans streaked images without the need for rescanning with Streak Reduction

* Notifies users of dust that may interfere with scanning with Dust Detection

* Offers built-in with Direct Connect Mode

1. Users can import data from existing ScanSnap software to with the iX500, iX100, S1300i, S1100i and SV600.

2. ScanSnap Manager, ScanSnap Organizer, CardMinder, ScanSnap Receipt, ScanSnap Connect Application

3. Envelopes, plastic cards, folded A3 documents, and documents with sticky notes.

