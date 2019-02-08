Canon India Demonstrates its Professional Printing Prowess at the Latest Edition of Print Pack 2019

/ -- Leading the space through a 360-degree input-to-output solution, Canon marked its presence at the Print Pack 2019 exhibition. Organized at Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Print Pack is one of the most coveted platforms for space providing a stage for conversations and collaborations among various stakeholders across

Inaugurated by Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, in the presence of Mr. Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Professional Printing, the Canon stall exhibited a prolific range of their imagePRESS series of printers, TM series and ColorWave 700.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Innovation and customer delight remains integral to every offering we bring forth at Canon. Staying true to this commitment, we have been addressing diverse market expectations of the industry ever since our inception. The has been evolving at a rapid pace, marked by various transformations that has occurred across industries. Our association with Print Pack is a testament to our stance at elevating the in India in line with these market requirements."



He further added, "Having received an overwhelming response during the previous editions, we are delighted to continue our association with Print Pack, an opportune platform for us to showcase some of our best technology to our customers. We are looking forward to engage, connect and collaborate with participants and receive first hand feedback from them."



Canon India showcased the imagePRESS series of printers including imagePRESS C8000 VP, imagePRESS C650, imageRUNNER ADV 8585, TM-5200 Printer, TM-5300 MFP L36ei & PRO-540, and the ColorWave 700 along with Along with the products, the organization also hosted a discussion zone, which showcased their new High Speed Cut Sheet Inkjet i300 along the

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Products, Canon India, said, "Driven by Industrial Revolution 4.0, we have witnessed seismic changes in the print landscape, or as we call it, Print 4.0. At Canon India, we are proud to bring forth some of our innovative and technological marvels that resonate with the changing requirements of our growing customer base. Print Pack exhibition every time has provided us with an appropriate platform to demonstrate some of our marquee offerings, amidst a large gathering of jobb ers, commercial printers and photo labs. The products showcased at the exhibition today are bundled with cutting-edge technology and are built to offer our customers a unique printing experience, enabling them to improve efficiencies and grow business profitability."



He further added, "We are thankful to IPAMA team for providing us a platform to educate our customers about the unique technologies and exceptional feature of our products that can help them make informed business choices. Our aim is to reinforce our range of digital offering and replicate another success event this year as well. We envision the exhibition to play an imperative role in boosting sales for our product showcase and further reinforce our foothold in the industry. I am happy to share that in the first day of our exhibit, we have sold our flagship product imagePRESS C8000VP to Avantika Printers."



Held from 1st to 6th February, Canon showcased their products at H15 booth, sized 150 square meter in 9.

About



Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional devices, network cameras, and industrial Through the close connection between its global head office in and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 is the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 367 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,673 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2016)



About Canon India



Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated product and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people. Canon has over 500 primary channel partners, 14 Chain partners, and over 6000 Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as 'Image Square' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 583 towns covering 17,800 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 270 Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 257 repair centers, 215 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of 20th December 2018)



In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Fax-Machines, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, All-in-ones, Digital Cameras, DSLR's, Cinematic Imaging Products, Camcorders, Cable ID Printers and Card printers catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. In 2017, the recorded a double digit growth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)