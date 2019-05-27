Multiple-birth families need support to improve outcomes: Study

Who does not love kids? But having multiple-baby births may put the babies and their families at a disadvantage when compared to single-birth families, claimed a study.

Led by Twins Research based at the University of Melbourne, the report identified common challenges facing these families, including a greater risk of and premature birth, infant development delays and special needs, as well as financial, psychological and social support obstacles.

Over the last 40 years, multiple births in have almost doubled with 9056 multiple-births in 2017, compared to 4740 in 1975.

Murdoch Children's Research Institute Honorary Fellow said the report showed that knowledge, services and practices have not kept pace with this rise. "Twins - plus triplets and above - bring many special experiences. But at every point of contact in our system, these families experience disadvantage, and this is not well recognised," Dr Bolch said.

"There is a pressing unmet need for adequately funded resources for parents of young multiples to address their unique challenges such as increased social isolation, anxiety and depression, inadequate bereavement support when one or more babies do not survive, and caring for infants with special needs," Dr Bolch added.

Director of Twins Research said adequate support must be provided to ensure all children receive the best start in life.

"These findings demonstrate where our knowledge is lacking - such as the challenges of staggered discharge for the families of multiple-birth babies, the long-term costs to a family when multiples are born prematurely and the factors that contribute to developmental delays," Hopper said.

"We also show how to close these gaps through better research to understand the physical and mental concerns of these families, improved education for health professionals and parents, and robust policies to address the financial disadvantage experienced," Hopper added.

Strategies identified in the report include extended recovery services, special care and postnatal ward policies, as well as better training about the heightened support needs of families with multiples, and structured, multiple-specific early parenting education programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)