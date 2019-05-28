Children from disadvantaged backgrounds at higher risk of obesity

Children from backgrounds indulge in lower levels of vigorous physical activity, researchers suggest. This lack of exposes them to

According to a recent study, children who belong to backgrounds and certain ethnic minority backgrounds, including some in and Bangladesh, have lower levels of vigorous

The patterns mirror inequalities seen in levels of childhood obesity, suggesting a need for a greater focus on the promotion of vigorous physical activity, particularly for those children from more backgrounds.

Over the past four decades, the global prevalence of childhood has increased tenfold. in childhood is associated with and early death in adulthood, so tackling is increasingly a public priority for governments.

There are also widening inequalities in obesity prevalence. By age 11, UK children from disadvantaged families are three times as likely to be obese than more advantaged children.

There are also stark ethnic and racial differences in levels of childhood obesity, with higher rates of obesity within certain ethnic minorities including children from Black African, Black Caribbean, Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds.

Evidence suggests that more vigorous intensity activity - such as running or swimming - is more strongly linked with reduced waist circumference and body fat than moderate intensity activity. International guidelines say that children should engage in moderate-to-vigorous intensity activity for at least 60 minutes per day.

When we look at the overall we don't see clear differences between children from different backgrounds despite clear inequalities in obesity. To investigate this further, we looked at whether overall physical activity was hiding inequalities in the intensity with which that activity is performed that might explain these patterns," said Rebecca Love, a Gates Cambridge Scholar at the in the

The researchers studied data from almost 5,200 children aged 7 years. The children were given accelerometers and their activity was measured for a minimum of ten hours for three days. The results were published in the journal BMJ Open.

The researchers found that the higher the level of education attained by the mother, the more minutes of vigorous intensity activity her child was likely to have, accounting for time spent in moderate physical activity.

Children with mothers with high levels of education accumulated three minutes more vigorous activity per day than those with low levels of education. Similarly, the team found significantly more time spent in vigorous intensity activity incrementally with increasing household income.

Intensity differences were also apparent by ethnicity. White British children perform on average more than three minutes more daily vigorous physical activity in comparison to children from Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds. Children from 'other ethnic groups' also accumulated 2.2 minutes fewer daily vigorous intensity activity overall.

It is suggested these differences are relevant on a population level and changes to reduce differences in vigorous physical activity could have population implications for inequalities in adiposity in UK children. The differences were consistent in both boys and girls.

"There are clear differences in the amount of vigorous physical activity a child does depend on their socioeconomic and ethnic background. Although individually, these differences are small, at a population level they are likely to make a difference. Changes to reduce existing gaps in vigorous intensity activity could help reduce existing inequalities in levels of obesity in children," explains

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)