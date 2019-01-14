Scuffle breaks out between lawyers, cops in Gwalior

-
A scuffle broke out on Monday between police officials and lawyers in the city of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.
The scuffle broke out at the city's Indraganj Chowk, where the lawyers were demonstrating against a police official.
According to lawyer Abhilash Dangi, Morar police station's Traffic Inspector was reluctant in taking action on the complaints lodged by his fellow lawyers, thus leading to demonstration.
Further details are awaited.
