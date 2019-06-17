Section 144 imposed due to extreme heatwave in Bihar's Gaya

-
Due to the extreme heatwave conditions prevailing in Bihar, District Magistrate of Gaya using the provisions under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) issued an order prohibiting people from stepping out of their houses between 11 am to 4 pm.
The order from the District Magistrate stated that a lot of people have died in the district due to the scorching heatwave and its maximum impact is between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
"Due to the incidents of deaths caused by the heat wave, there could be an environment of anger and anti-social elements which could further escalate to disruption of law and order in the district. Therefore, the District Magistrate of Gaya has issued an order of prohibition using the powers conferred in Section 144 of the CrPC," said an official order from the Public relations Branch of District Magistrate.
The death toll due to heatstroke touched 35 at a Bihar government-run medical institution in Gaya on Monday. Twenty-eight of them died while undergoing treatment and seven people were brought dead at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College. Apart from this, 106 patients are undergoing treatment for heatstroke in the hospital.
The order has also prohibited construction projects of any government or non-government organizations from employing labourers in the district between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.
Work under MNREGA plan is allowed only till 10.30 am in the morning and Director of District Rural Development Agency is asked to issue instructions to all the concerned officials in this regard.
The prohibitory order will also affect public and cultural gathering programs that will be held during the said time of prohibition.
This comes after an extreme heatwave causing deaths of a number of individuals in Bihar and other parts of the country.
