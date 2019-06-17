Secure your monsoon trek with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

The monsoon season is one of the best times to go for a one-day hike or a multiple-day trekking excursion as it helps you explore and enjoy nature at its best.

While adventure enthusiasts plan for adequate trekking gear, food supplies, first aid and other requirements, there is also a growing trend of ensuring treks to secure the trip against mishaps. Trekkers today, understand the importance and the need for a good trek cover in case they face any

Pocket Insurance from is an ideal partner to help you navigate this monsoon trek season easily and fulfil your specific travel needs at an affordable premium. For instance, you can avail the Trek Cover from at just Rs 699 and get coverage up to Rs 15,000.

Some of the benefits include 24/7 card blocking assistance in case of wallet theft or loss, complimentary personal accident cover during the trekking period, emergency travel and hotel assistance, a replacement on a temporary basis to contact your family in case of a trekking crisis and more.

Take a look at some of the features of this Trek Cover Pocket Insurance in detail.

* You can for the hotel stay and conveyance in case of a trekking crisis for up to Rs 1 lakh in You can also get emergency cash advance up to Rs 5,000 in case you are stranded.

* You can block all your credit cards and debit cards with just one phone call if you lose your wallet or someone steals it. The toll-free contact number for this service is You can also get your PAN Card replaced for free and in a hassle-free manner.

* In case you meet with an accident, you can get a of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs. This coverage is also applicable if you meet with an accident while indulging in some adventure sports.

* You can also avail emergency medical evacuation if the need arises.

The coverage also includes a one-year Travel Safe membership that offers several benefits. Planning your next monsoon trek is easier with Trek Cover from All you have to do is fill up the application form on the Bajaj Finserv website and then make the premium in an instant.

You can also check out other like Road Trip Cover, Solo Traveller Cover, Domestic Holiday Cover and more according to your specific need.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)