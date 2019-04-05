IOCL stops fuel supply to Jet Airways over non-payment of dues

Ltd (IOCL) has stopped fuel supply to across the nation due to non-payment of outstanding bills, said an IOCL on Friday.

The statement comes a day after the fuel service was stopped for an hour at on Thursday.

is suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee.

The has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries to its pilots.

On April 3, had said that debt-laden is currently operating less than 15 planes and its eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined.

On March 25, Jet Airways stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled he set up 25 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)