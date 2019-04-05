IOCL stops fuel supply to Jet Airways over non-payment of dues

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has stopped fuel supply to Jet Airways across the nation due to non-payment of outstanding bills, said an IOCL spokesperson on Friday.
The statement comes a day after the fuel service was stopped for an hour at Delhi airport on Thursday.
Jet Airways is suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee.
The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries to its pilots.
On April 3, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had said that debt-laden Jet Airways is currently operating less than 15 planes and its eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined.
On March 25, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled airline he set up 25 years ago.
