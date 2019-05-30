Seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore destroyed in Tripura

-
Police on Thursday destroyed seized illegal drugs worth Rs 5 crore here on Thursday.
"Seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore is being destroyed as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court," said L Darlong, DIG, Intelligence.
The destroyed drugs, which were seized in a period of one and a half months, included 6,539 kg ganja, over 37,000 bottles of cough syrup, and 360 gm of heroin, said Darlong.
"This is a routine process and we destroy this much of drugs every month," added Darlong.
