Seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore destroyed in Tripura

Police on Thursday destroyed seized illegal drugs worth Rs 5 crore here on Thursday.

"Seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore is being destroyed as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court," said L Darlong, DIG, Intelligence.

The destroyed drugs, which were seized in a period of one and a half months, included 6,539 kg ganja, over 37,000 bottles of cough syrup, and 360 gm of heroin, said

"This is a routine process and we destroy this much of drugs every month," added

