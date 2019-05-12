Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

-
ALSO READ
J-K: 2 Al-Badr terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Two bodies recovered from Shopian encounter site, search ops underway
'Terrorist killed in Shopian associated with Islamic State-inspired group'
Lateef Tiger among three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian district
-
Two terrorists were gunned down on Sunday during an encounter with security forces in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Arms and ammunition were found at the site in Hend-Sitapur area where the brief exchange of fire took place, they said. The identity and affiliation of the terrorists are being ascertained.
"It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place," the police said.
People have been asked not to venture into the encounter site and cooperate with the authorities until the area is completely sanitised and cleared of any explosive material.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU