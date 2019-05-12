Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

Two terrorists were gunned down on Sunday during an encounter with security forces in district, police said.

Arms and ammunition were found at the site in Hend-Sitapur area where the brief exchange of fire took place, they said. The identity and affiliation of the terrorists are being ascertained.

"It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place," the police said.

People have been asked not to venture into the and cooperate with the authorities until the area is completely sanitised and cleared of any explosive material.

