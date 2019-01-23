Sensex closed at 36,108, down 336 points

Stock markets fell on Wednesday for the second day in a row with closing at 36,108.47, down 336.17 points or 0.92 per cent.

The closed at 10,822.15, down 91.25 points or 0.84 per cent.

Markets turned choppy in afternoon trade after ITC reported Q3 results. Brokers said its profit growth was below market expectations.

Losses in ITC alone wiped out over 100 points from the Sensex, making it

biggest drag on the 30-share ITC share price plunged to close 4.75 per cent lower.

shares lost nearly 2 per cent to Rs 695 and was among the top losers.

Elsewhere in Asia, the stocks edged down amid signs of slow global growth and anxiety over US- trade dispute.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 per cent while MSCI's broadest of Pacific shares outside dipped 0.1 per cent.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)