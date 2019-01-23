Thomas Cook, an integrated travel and travel-related financial services company, used Push Amplification to solve the issue of low delivery rates and regularly plaguing app push notifications.

The results were extremely encouraging - a 44 per cent increase in push notification delivery rates. As a result, the campaign's Click-Through Rates (CTR) went up by 63 per cent.

The brand also succeeded in increasing its campaign revenues by 2.5 times with the help of Smartech, the AI-powered and suite by Netcore Solutions, a global provider. is blazing the trail for the by relying on futuristic technologies for successful

"Smartech's actionable analytics, advanced segmentation, and multi-channel helped us increase our campaign revenues by 2.5X. The ML-powered automated and personalised engagement strategies helped us boost lead generation by 2X on Smartech, reducing customer acquisition costs by 50%. Push Amplification solved our biggest problem: low rates of Push Notification delivery. Our Push Notification delivery rate went up by 44 per cent and CTR by 63 per cent," said Abraham Alapatt, Group President, - Marketing, Service Quality & Innovation, (I).

These results are significant considering that the average push notification delivery rate stands around 50 per cent, which is low. push amplification is a unique feature that helps to override the limitations posed by the network or the user's device, especially by Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturers. It helps to increase the delivery rate by 30, thus maximizing the reach and improving the marketing ROI.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions, said, "We are already seeing an AI-first future. Here, digital capabilities of a will determine its success in customer engagement. Marketing is seeing a swift adoption of marketing automation, actionable analytics, & AI, which is enabling modern marketers to deliver hyper-personalised experiences at scale in real time. Thomas Cook's success is a great example of how to make the best use of cutting edge for excellence in marketing and delivering value to the customer."

Thomas Cook, with its large customer base, was looking for effective ways to keeping them engaged. A vast number of anonymous leads were being dropped because it was not possible to re-target and convert them by manual intervention through call centers. With & actionable on Smartech, they were able to analyse the available data through models like RFM (Recency, Frequency, and Monetary) for the website. They used cohort analysis for the app, which looked at the behavioural data and other attributes. This activity allowed them to have a unified view of the users. Based on this, they identified the right opportunities for cross-selling and upsell.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)