Kokuyo Camlin launches a revolutionary geometry box

Kokuyo Camlin, the stationery true to its commitment of creating innovative ways of making learning fun and better for children through its products launched the '2 in 1 Geometry and box' at

Satish Veerappa, Kokuyo Camlin, unveiled the first-of-its-kind product which would be very useful for the children.

The '2 in 1 Geometry and box' is an ergonomically designed, sleek yet tough transparent geometry cum box made out of high quality unbreakable plastic with slots for pencils and geometry instruments organized in separate compartments and at the same time offering space for more components.

At a time when the kids are overburdened with a heavy school bag where there is a jostle for space, this product comes as a blessing as it will reduce the space taken in the bag and will serve the purpose of both - geometry and pencil box. The MRP of the product is an affordable Rs. 200 per piece. The product is a result of intensive research the company has been doing with children and teachers for last two years, which led to the strong consumer insight and product development.

"It gives me immense pleasure in launching the 2 in 1 Geometry Box. This innovation has been an outcome which has been enabled by inputs from academia and the students who regularly use geometry box. We believe that this product should not only aid kids in their curricular work but also overcome inconvenience of carrying 2 boxes almost every day," said Satish Veerappa,

"Our team has always maintained a strong connect with children and teachers to get valuable insights and we are delighted to launch a product which should redefine the category of geometry box, and most importantly give delight to our consumers," said Chief Marketing Officer, Kokuyo Camlin,

The products will be getting distributed across the country in the coming weeks before the big school season starts.

