TCS named fastest growing brand of the decade in IT services

(TCS) announced on Wednesday that it has been accredited as the fastest growing brand in the IT services sector over the past decade.

The company's brand value increased by 447 per cent -- from 2.34 billion dollars in 2010 to 12.8 billion dollars in 2019 - according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm.

The report released at the (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, said continues to be among the top three global IT services brands. Its brand value increased by 23 percent over the previous year, and its brand rating was upgraded from AA+ to AAA-.

This marks another strong year of performance for across multiple global markets. Moreover, TCS' was named as one of the top 100 global CEOs in a new Brand Guardianship Index that reflects the role of the as a

The index is based on Brand Finance's analysis of marketing investments, stakeholder equity and performance of the world's top

"2018 was a year of celebrations at TCS, marking the completion of five decades of industry-leading customer satisfaction, performance, and community impact," said Ravi Viswanathan, of

"The past year was characterised by momentum and milestones for TCS, including reaching $100 billion in market capitalisation, securing record-level new customer partnerships in digital services, and our 4.0 framework resonating with customers across industries and the globe."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)