Sensex dives 488 points to 37,789, Nifty settles below 11,360

Equity benchmark indices nosedived on Wednesday, led by selling pressure in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries, and

The shed 488 points to close at 37,789 while the 50 was down 138 points to 11,359. Traders said subdued corporate results and caution ahead of the outcome also weighed on indices.

All sectoral indices were in the red at National Stock Exchange. Media was down 4.5 per cent while Realty slipped 2.1 per cent.

Among stocks, fell 9.7 per cent after reports said that Essel Group's stake sale process in the company is at an advanced stage.

was down 3.35 per cent while rose as US sanctions on crude exporters and left markets tight.

dropped 2.5 per cent, a day after reporting a substantial dip in profit during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19.

was down 2.5 per cent, 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent.

Among the winners were JSW Steel, Power Grid, Indian Oil, Adani Ports and

Meanwhile, Asian stocks dropped as the US threat of higher tariffs on imports from continued to reverberate through markets. has accused of backtracking from commitments made during trade negotiations in recent weeks.

US said on Sunday that he will raise tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

On Tuesday, said that Chinese will visit on Thursday and Friday for trade talks in a bid to salvage the deal.

