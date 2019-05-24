Mexican chain Taco Bell plans to build 600 restaurants in India

-
ALSO READ
Yum Brands tops same-store sales estimates on Taco Bell boost
Pizza Hut promotions drag Yum Brands profit; Taco Bell shines
US police under scrutiny after rapper shot dead in car
Taco Bell eyes Asia-Pacific to drive overseas expansion
'My baby's been shot!' Chaotic scene at shooting of infant
-
Taco Bell, the world's largest Mexican-inspired restaurant chain, is continuing its major global expansion with the signing of its largest master franchise agreement in India as well as unveiling new international markets for the brand.
The master franchise agreement signed with India's Burman Hospitality commits to developing 600 restaurants in the sub-continent in the next 10 years. The brand expects to contribute over 20,000 jobs to the country's economy and more indirect jobs through an expanded supply chain and vendor needs.
"We see so much opportunity in India, as it is still a largely untapped market for Taco Bell and offers huge potential for the brand," said Ankush Tuli, Managing Director of Taco Bell Asia Pacific.
"We are excited to bring together Burman Hospitality's industry knowledge and our expertise with product innovation and research to continue bringing Taco Bell to consumers across India," he said in a statement on Thursday (local time).
With the announcement of this agreement, India is set to become Taco Bell's largest market outside of the United States. The deal also sets up Burman Hospitality to become one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees globally by restaurant count.
Currently, Taco Bell has 35 restaurants in India. By the end of 2019 alone, the brand in collaboration with Burman Hospitality aims to have over 60 restaurants across the sub-continent, including new geographies such as West Bengal and Gujarat."The incredible response we have seen in India, Southeast Asia, and Australia proves to us that these markets are ripe for continued growth," said Liz Williams, president of Taco Bell International.
"The combination of consumer enthusiasm, a healthy business model and fantastic franchise partners makes now, more than ever, the right time for Taco Bell to expand around the world."
Taco Bell operates over 7,000 restaurants in the United States and more than 500 restaurants across nearly 30 markets outside it.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU