Taco Bell, the world's largest Mexican-inspired restaurant chain, is continuing its major global expansion with the signing of its largest master franchise agreement in as well as unveiling new international markets for the brand.

The master franchise agreement signed with India's commits to developing 600 in the sub-continent in the next 10 years. The brand expects to contribute over 20,000 jobs to the country's economy and more indirect jobs through an expanded supply chain and vendor needs.

"We see so much opportunity in India, as it is still a largely untapped market for and offers huge potential for the brand," said Ankush Tuli, of Asia Pacific.

"We are excited to bring together Burman Hospitality's industry knowledge and our expertise with product innovation and research to continue bringing to consumers across India," he said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

With the announcement of this agreement, is set to become Taco Bell's largest market outside of the The deal also sets up to become one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees globally by restaurant count.

Currently, Taco Bell has 35 in By the end of 2019 alone, the brand in collaboration with aims to have over 60 across the sub-continent, including new geographies such as and "The incredible response we have seen in India, Southeast Asia, and proves to us that these markets are ripe for continued growth," said Liz Williams, of

"The combination of consumer enthusiasm, a healthy model and fantastic franchise partners makes now, more than ever, the right time for Taco Bell to expand around the world."

Taco Bell operates over 7,000 restaurants in the and more than 500 restaurants across nearly 30 markets outside it.

