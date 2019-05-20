Sensex jumps over 1,000 points after exit polls project second term for Modi

Indian equities staged a robust rally in the early morning trade on Monday, a day after exit polls of the projected BJP-led (NDA) to win with a comfortable majority.

By 12:15 hrs, the galloped 1,032 points at 38,963 while the Nifty 50 was up 308 points to 11,715.

The polls predicted between 242 and 365 for the NDA and between 77 and 164 for the opposition Congress-led (UPA).

To rule, a party needs to win 272 seats. In the 2014 election, Modi's alliance won 336 seats.

According to Today Axis exit poll, the NDA is projected to win anything between 339 to 365 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha with the party-led opposition alliance at a distant 77 to 108.

Exit polls have a long history of going wrong in Still, they are generally considered more accurate than opinion polls conducted before actual voting.

A second term for Modi will mean endorsement of his policies on various fronts, especially on national security after tensions with escalated earlier this year, rural reflation, infrastructure spending and streamlining of goods and services tax (GST).

However, investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of May 23, the day on which the outcome of the will be declared officially,

The euphoria in Indian stocks was despite weak global cues. Asian equities were mixed as investors awaited the next chapter in US- trade dispute.

Stock markets in Japan, and Hong Kong were in the negative zone on Monday afternoon.

