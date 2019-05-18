Zee Learn FY19 total revenue doubles to Rs 549 Cr; EBITDA at all time high of Rs 158 Cr

Zee Learn Limited, India's leading and India's Most Trusted Diversified Education Brand, today reported its standalone and consolidated Q4FY19 and FY18-19 Annual financial results.

Q4 FY19 performance on a consolidated basis:

* Total Revenue for Q4 FY19 at Rs 176.0 Cr up from Rs 90.8 Cr in Q4 FY18

* EBITDA for Q4 FY19 at Rs 51. up from Rs 36.1 Cr in Q4 FY18

* PBT for Q4 FY19 at Rs 41.1 Cr up from Rs 27.7 Cr in Q4 FY18

* PAT for Q4 FY19 at Rs 31.3 Cr up from Rs 17.4 Cr in Q4 FY18

* Total Revenue for FY19 at Rs 549.3 Cr up from Rs 272.5 Cr in FY18

* EBITDA for FY19 at Rs 157.7 Cr up from Rs 102.1 Cr in FY18

* PBT for FY19 at Rs 113. up from Rs 75.6 Cr in FY18

* PAT for FY19 at Rs 83.4 Cr up from Rs 49.3 Cr in FY18

"The overall performance of the company for this year and the past few years has been very good. The Company has now got all the building blocks in place for ensuring an even faster-paced growth in the coming time. With the addition of to our portfolio, we are now a full services with offerings ranging from Pre-K to K12 / Higher Education on one hand and ranging from core to supplementary education on the other hand", said Ajey Kumar, MD, Zee Learn Ltd.

"During the year, we expanded operating margins, improved the quality of our product mix, generated sufficient cash flow for operations and continued to streamline our product portfolio. These results reflect our unrelenting commitment to all the stakeholders and our intense focus on disciplined execution within our core businesses", said Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO, Zee Learn Ltd.

Figs in Rs in Cr Financial Highlights: ZLL Consolidated (MT Educare Ltd consolidated for 10 months)

New Initiatives

