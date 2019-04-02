50 million cricket fans log on to UC Browser for IPL 2019

Over 50 million people have logged on to so far to get updates since the beginning of IPL 2019.

UC Browser, world's No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform from and Entertainment Group, is offering a slew of in-app activities this season.

UC Cricket, UC Browser's in-app channel for content aggregation, offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more.

UC has also roped in legendary cricketers and in a bid to meet rising demand for cricket content on the platform. The two UC Cricket Captains have been indulging their fans with exclusive commentary, short-videos, GIFs and memes, all the while cheering and supporting their respective teams in the IPL.

So far, four million users have taken part in the Play and Win Game to win prizes worth 800,000. Cricket news feed consumption is up 34 per cent on versus same IPL period last year.

has been teasing his fans to win big through the UC Play & Win Game this IPL with funny memes and posts on his Page.

During the opening match of IPL, Sehwag placed his bets on RCB whereas favoured CSK. Sehwag sportingly completed the #TappingChallenge upon losing. Hundreds of fans followed suit and posted their own version of the Tapping Challenge on

All eyes are now set on the highly-anticipated match between and Mumbai Indians on April 3. Placing his bets on Mumbai Indians, gave his fans on a sneak peek into the minds and captaincy style of Mahendra Singh Dhoni versus and why CSK has always been touted to be the invincible team of IPL.

UC Browser is offering cricket fans a chance to win big by participating in the exciting Play & Win Game on the browser. Users can guess the right answers for every match and win UCoins, which can be exchanged for Cash.

