Infosys Ltd stays in demand

Ltd is quoting at Rs 760.35, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.34% in last one year as compared to a 14.32% gain in and a 26.4% gain in the IT.

Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 760.35, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 11711.95. The Sensex is at 39050.13, up 0.46%. Ltd has added around 3.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 1.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15840.65, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 762.15, up 0.2% on the day. is up 33.34% in last one year as compared to a 14.32% gain in NIFTY and a 26.4% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 23.59 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)